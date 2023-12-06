Your Life
Jaime’s Local Love: The Dolly Steamboat

The family owned and operated business has been cruising Canyon Lake since 1925.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Nestled in the heart of the Superstition Mountains lies the spectacular Canyon Lake, home of the Dolly Steamboat. Continuing a tradition of cruising since 1925, the family owned and operated Dolly Steamboat now cruises the secluded inner waterways of this beautiful lake.

The Dolly Steamboat | dollysteamboat.com | Canyon Lake Marina, Arizona | (480) 827-9144 | Facebook/Instagram: @dollysteamboat

View the majestic desert bighorn sheep, bald eagles and a host of other wildlife, waterfowl, and birds. Experience the unique ambiance that is created by the sounds of plying through the waters of Canyon Lake. Listen as your captain recounts the legends and lore of the mysterious Superstition Mountains. Expect to be treated with outstanding service and personal attention to your every need. Feel free to ask questions, move about and mingle with the crew. Air-conditioned lower and upper cabin during summer months. The Dolly Steamboat offers scenic tours, dinner tours and astrology everyone in the family is sure to love.

