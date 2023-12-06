Jaime’s Local Love: The Dolly Steamboat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Nestled in the heart of the Superstition Mountains lies the spectacular Canyon Lake, home of the Dolly Steamboat. Continuing a tradition of cruising since 1925, the family owned and operated Dolly Steamboat now cruises the secluded inner waterways of this beautiful lake.

View the majestic desert bighorn sheep, bald eagles and a host of other wildlife, waterfowl, and birds. Experience the unique ambiance that is created by the sounds of plying through the waters of Canyon Lake. Listen as your captain recounts the legends and lore of the mysterious Superstition Mountains. Expect to be treated with outstanding service and personal attention to your every need. Feel free to ask questions, move about and mingle with the crew. Air-conditioned lower and upper cabin during summer months. The Dolly Steamboat offers scenic tours, dinner tours and astrology everyone in the family is sure to love.

