Family of Maricopa County judge files wrongful death lawsuit against Grubhub

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Rosa Mroz is suing Grubhub for wrongful death after she was struck by a car while crossing a Phoenix street.

Initial Phoenix police reports say that on Feb. 2, 2022, around 9:15 a.m., Mroz was struck by a black Hyundai while crossing the road at the intersection of 56th Street and Camelback Road. She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and died on Feb. 5. The Hyundai driver stayed to talk with the police. Mroz’s mother told Arizona’s Family at the time that she was on a walk. Police said Mroz was following traffic laws when she attempted to cross the street when the driver ran a red light, striking Mroz.

According to a press release, the lawsuit alleges that the driver of the black Hyundai was looking at his phone while on his way to complete a Grubhub order.

“Rosa herself would tell you that her love for her friends and family was her greatest accomplishment,” Mroz’s widower husband Robert said. “Our family is completely devastated by this loss. We are sharing Rosa’s story to warn others of the dangers of distracted driving.”

The case was filed in the Superior Court of the State of Arizona. The family is represented by the Shapiro Law Team with co-counsel from Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi LLP.

“Distracted driving among food delivery app drivers is an increasing problem that continues to threaten the lives and safety of all drivers and pedestrians in the path to their destination,” said co-counsel Robert Glassman. “Judge Mroz was an incredible wife, mother, and daughter and a pioneering public servant whose death has impacted all who knew and loved her.”

When asked about the lawsuit, a Grubhub spokesperson said:

“Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of Hon. Rose Mroz during this incredibly tragic situation. We can confirm that immediate action was taken, and the driver’s account was suspended from our platform upon notification of the accident.”

The company also says that safety is a top priority and is “dedicated to continually reviewing and enhancing our practices to ensure the security and peace of mind for the consumers, restaurants and delivery partners,” and that it conducts rigorous background checks, including driving records.

Mroz served as a judge for 18 years.

