Expect cooler temps around Phoenix for remainder of week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The ridge of high pressure set up over Arizona that is bringing us near-record temperatures is beginning to weaken and drift to the east. As it does, we’ll start to see temperatures trend downhill.

It will be replaced by an extensive area of low pressure by the end of the week and the weekend, which will bring much cooler air into the state and perhaps a few light snow showers in northern Arizona. The storm, which won’t be carrying a lot of moisture, will still bring us some clouds and winds late in the week.

Yet another low-pressure system, a much weaker one, will settle over the state next week and keep temperatures at bay. That low, which may cut off from the main jet stream, could hang out long enough to pull a bit of moisture into eastern and southern Arizona. At this point, however, the chances for rain from this second system seem to be headed mainly into New Mexico.

In the Valley, look for highs in the 70s tomorrow and Friday, while for the weekend, many metro locations will see highs only in the 60s. We will get back into the low 70s next week.

On this date in 1996, an inch of snow fell in portions of the northwest Valley, but it only rained at Sky Harbor Airport.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.