Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Expect cooler temps around Phoenix for remainder of week

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon 12/06/23
By Royal Norman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The ridge of high pressure set up over Arizona that is bringing us near-record temperatures is beginning to weaken and drift to the east. As it does, we’ll start to see temperatures trend downhill.

It will be replaced by an extensive area of low pressure by the end of the week and the weekend, which will bring much cooler air into the state and perhaps a few light snow showers in northern Arizona. The storm, which won’t be carrying a lot of moisture, will still bring us some clouds and winds late in the week.

Yet another low-pressure system, a much weaker one, will settle over the state next week and keep temperatures at bay. That low, which may cut off from the main jet stream, could hang out long enough to pull a bit of moisture into eastern and southern Arizona. At this point, however, the chances for rain from this second system seem to be headed mainly into New Mexico.

In the Valley, look for highs in the 70s tomorrow and Friday, while for the weekend, many metro locations will see highs only in the 60s. We will get back into the low 70s next week.

On this date in 1996, an inch of snow fell in portions of the northwest Valley, but it only rained at Sky Harbor Airport.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Officers responded to a mobile home park near 43rd Avenue and I-10 shortly before 4 p.m.
Teen boy dead, 2 other teens hurt in shooting at west Phoenix mobile home park

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon Wednesday 12/06/23
Showers possible for northeast Arizona
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Wednesday 12/06/23
Unseasonably warm today but weather changes on the way
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Wednesday 12/06/23
A chilly but a near record high in the lower 80s for Phoenix metro
.
Warm Wednesday in Phoenix