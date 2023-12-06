Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

DJ Kygo to perform at 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale

Kygo arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20,...
Kygo arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:19 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Coors Light Birds Nest has added a familiar face and an international star to its 2024 lineup. DJ and music producer Kygo will perform at the popular four-night concert series during the WM Phoenix Open, Feb. 7-10, 2024.

Kygo will close the concert series on Saturday, February 10, with special guest Sam Feldt. This will be Kygo’s third Coors Light Birds Nest performance, with previous appearances in 2020 and 2022.

Tickets for Kygo’s show will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. at CoorsLightBirdsNest.com. “We’re extremely excited to bring back one of the Coors Light Birds Nest’s most electric and popular artists,” said 2024 WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman George Thimsen. “Kygo is nothing short of a superstar, and we can’t wait to welcome him back to center stage Saturday night to close out what will be an epic four nights of music.”

The music producer got his breakthrough in 2014 with the remix of Ed Sheeran’s “I See Fire,” which quickly went viral, getting millions of views on SoundCloud and blasting Kygo’s rise to fame. Over the years, he’s become the fastest artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify and headlined major music festivals worldwide like Coachella, Tomorrowland, and the Ultra Music Festival. Kygo has become a leading figure in the EDM scene, pushing boundaries in the genre through an innovative blend of electronic and tropical elements.

The WM Phoenix Open Birds Nest opens tonight in Scottsdale.

Doors for the Coors Light Birds Nest will open at 3:30 p.m. each day with an outdoor patio area that will have live music, outdoor games, entertainment, and food and drinks. The special guest opening act will begin at 6:30 p.m., with headliners taking the stage at 8:30 p.m. General admission tickets begin at $95, with VIP available for $325. For more information on tickets and the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals Johnathan Ledbetter hosting a youth football camp.
DL Jonathan Ledbetter named Arizona Cardinals’ NFL Man of the Year
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell watches during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions...
NFL commissioner excited, impressed with Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII
Head in the trenches with a hometown hero.
Sitdown Series: Joey Ramos
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant looks to pas under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers forward...
Lakers set to host Phoenix Suns in tournament quarterfinals