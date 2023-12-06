DJ Kygo to perform at 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Coors Light Birds Nest has added a familiar face and an international star to its 2024 lineup. DJ and music producer Kygo will perform at the popular four-night concert series during the WM Phoenix Open, Feb. 7-10, 2024.

Kygo will close the concert series on Saturday, February 10, with special guest Sam Feldt. This will be Kygo’s third Coors Light Birds Nest performance, with previous appearances in 2020 and 2022.

Tickets for Kygo’s show will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. at CoorsLightBirdsNest.com. “We’re extremely excited to bring back one of the Coors Light Birds Nest’s most electric and popular artists,” said 2024 WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman George Thimsen. “Kygo is nothing short of a superstar, and we can’t wait to welcome him back to center stage Saturday night to close out what will be an epic four nights of music.”

The music producer got his breakthrough in 2014 with the remix of Ed Sheeran’s “I See Fire,” which quickly went viral, getting millions of views on SoundCloud and blasting Kygo’s rise to fame. Over the years, he’s become the fastest artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify and headlined major music festivals worldwide like Coachella, Tomorrowland, and the Ultra Music Festival. Kygo has become a leading figure in the EDM scene, pushing boundaries in the genre through an innovative blend of electronic and tropical elements.

The WM Phoenix Open Birds Nest opens tonight in Scottsdale.

Doors for the Coors Light Birds Nest will open at 3:30 p.m. each day with an outdoor patio area that will have live music, outdoor games, entertainment, and food and drinks. The special guest opening act will begin at 6:30 p.m., with headliners taking the stage at 8:30 p.m. General admission tickets begin at $95, with VIP available for $325. For more information on tickets and the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series, click here.

