Deadly crash on I-10 closes eastbound on-ramp near Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash involving two vehicles along Interstate 10 in the West Valley Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported around 8 a.m. near Litchfield Road. While details are limited, DPS confirmed to Arizona’s Family that at least one person was killed in the wreck. At this time, a heavy law enforcement presence can be seen on the freeway as detectives conduct their investigation.
Authorities have now closed the eastbound on-ramp at Litchfield Road. Heavy delays are expected through midday. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.