Deadly crash on I-10 closes eastbound on-ramp near Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash involving two vehicles along Interstate 10 in the West Valley Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. near Litchfield Road. While details are limited, DPS confirmed to Arizona’s Family that at least one person was killed in the wreck. At this time, a heavy law enforcement presence can be seen on the freeway as detectives conduct their investigation.

Authorities have now closed the eastbound on-ramp at Litchfield Road. Heavy delays are expected through midday. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

