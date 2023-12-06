Your Life
Consumer Reports: What to buy in December

Don't fret if you didn't buy into the Black Friday frenzy, so many deals continue in December.
By Consumer Reports
Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CONSUMER REPORTS) -- Did you miss out on all of those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Well, don’t worry. Consumer Reports says December is packed with seasonal sales to help you pick a gift for everyone on your list.

It tracked 34 products that typically go on sale in December, including popular gift items like headphones, TVs, and coffee makers. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Get out the extra-large roll of wrapping paper for the 65-inch Hisense LCD 4K TV. It’s as low as $498 at Amazon, and Walmart. CR noted its overall picture quality in its tests.

Next, a gift for the music lover who wants top-notch sound quality while they’re on the go. The Sony Headphones are as low as $239.99 at Walmart. These noise-canceling wireless earbuds are at the top of CR’s ratings, acing tests for sound quality and noise reduction.

And here’s a gift for the coffee lover who likes to mix it up. The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker is as low as $79.99 at Ninja Kitchen. CR says it’s one of the most versatile coffee makers in its tests.

No matter what kind of parties you’re invited to this holiday season, show up with a thoughtful gift for the host that will always be appreciated. The six-piece bonbon box from Stick With Me Sweets for $28 is sure to make a good impression. CR says the packaging is beautiful and the glossy, colorful domes of chocolate have unique, delicious flavors.

If you’re looking for something else this holiday season, Consumer Reports says to keep an eye out for deals on cameras, cookware, fitness trackers, laptops, tablets, and many more items all month long.

Have a safe, enjoyable, stress-free holiday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Consumer Reports. All rights reserved.

