College football games expected to boost Phoenix metro economy

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will end 2023 and the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl will kick off 2024.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Guaranteed Rate Bowl and the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl are coming to end 2023 and start 2024, marking yet another big sporting event that will bring thousands of visitors to the Valley. In Arizona, our economy enjoyed a boost from the World Series and Super Bowl.

The Fiesta Bowl has brought billions of dollars to the local economy in the past decade. Fans of the Oregon Ducks and Liberty Flames will flock to the valley for arguably the best weather in the country for the weekend. “Certainly the hotels benefit with the teams and fans renting out rooms,” said Brad Smidt with the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “Local restaurants benefit too — a lot of merchandise sold, a lot of great things happening.”

It’s the start of yet another big year for sporting events in Arizona, according to Smidt, who said, “We have these games — the Fiesta Bowl, the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. We’re going to have the WM Phoenix Open coming up in February, which attracts quite a few visitors. We have the NCAA final four mens basketball tournament.”

