City of Chandler & Chandler Unified face $1M lawsuit after ‘promposal’ goes wrong

The city of Chandler and Chandler Unified High School are facing a $1 million lawsuit after a 'promposal' went wrong.
By Casey Torres
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A ‘Promposal’ turned into a car crash at the Arizona College Prep High School (ACPHS) back in April was caught on surveillance video.

The video shows William Vannasap, an ACPHS Senior at the time, driving his motorcycle around lunch time on school property. Suddenly, a Porsche blows through a stop sign and crashes into Vannasap who can be seen flying onto the pavement. A school resource officer (SRO) at a parking lot near the stop sign quickly drives towards the crash.

Vannasap’s attorney, April Speelmon, filed a Notice of Claim in October against the City of Chandler, the Chandler Unified School District (CUSD), the SRO and the principal for a $1 Million settlement.

“They do bare liability and responsibility for what happened to William,” said Speelmon.

According to the claim, the crash was a ‘Promposal’ gone wrong. It states an ACPHS senior planned to ask a girl to a dance and have an SRO pretend to pull him over for running a stop sign and then reveal a poster. Instead, the student hit Vannasap. The student claims the officer and school administration were involved.

In body camera video also shared by Speelmon, the student’s damaged Porsche can be seen with its airbags deployed. That’s when you can hear the student say,” I was supposed to go through the stop sign. That was the thing, like.”

The SRO responded by saying they will talk about that later and since the crash happened on private property, the student won’t be getting a ticket.

The video also shows the principal inside the unit with the SRO at the time of the crash, and is later seen stepping out.

“I don’t know about this,” said the principal.

In a police report, the SRO told police the principal had gone up to him about a separate issue before filling him in on the ‘Promposal’ that was about to happen.

Speelmon said they shouldn’t have let the plan play out.

“He’s (Vannasap) the only one that’s had any consequences at all. He suffers so much, and they (his family) see it every day,” said Speelmon.

She said Vannasap seriously injured the right side of his body and had a concussion. We’re told he’s in pain and has memory issues, that Vannasap thinks could be permanent. She said Vannasap is now attending ASU, but is struggling.

“He tells me that it’s hard for him to study. He can’t focus the way he used to. Things are just really different for him, and it’s really scary. He’s suffered a lot of anxiety because of what he’d gone through,” said. Speelmon. “And he says, that for him, it makes him feel so ashamed that he’s not functioning the way he used to.”

Speelmon said the City of Chandler and the CUSD have 60 days to respond to the claim. If they don’t, she plans to file a lawsuit before the end of the month. She’s also working on a claim against the student.

Arizona’s Family reached out to both the City of Chandler and CUSD and were told they cannot comment at this time.

