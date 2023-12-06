4th suspect arrested in murder of gay man at Phoenix park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court records revealed that a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the brutal murder of a Phoenix man last month.

According to arresting documents, 21-year-old Christopher Ibarra was arrested on Monday in connection to the death of 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon. Ibarra was on Tuesday but no details surrounding his arrest were immediately released.

On Nov. 26, Pantaleon’s body was found with “significant trauma” on a trail near Mountain View Park, near 7th and Peoria avenues. Court paperwork revealed that he had been shot multiple times and that his body was mutilated. Injuries extended from his head into his neck and torso areas. Pantaleon’s family said he was found naked, beaten, and brutally tortured, so bad that detectives asked loved ones not to see him in that condition. Family members believe he was a victim of a targeted hate crime because he was gay.

Phoenix police have already arrested three other men in connection with the killing: Jose Rodriguez, 20, along with Leonardo Santiago and Manuel Carrasco-Calderon, who are both 21. While Santiago is the suspected killer, all four are facing first-degree murder charges. Authorities haven’t released details on Ibarra’s involvement.

Ibarra has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on a $2 million cash-only bond.

Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21, face first-degree murder charges in the death of 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon. (Arizona's Family)

