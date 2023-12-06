Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

4th suspect arrested in murder of gay man at Phoenix park

Police say all four have ties to a gang in the area.
Police say all four have ties to a gang in the area.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court records revealed that a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the brutal murder of a Phoenix man last month.

According to arresting documents, 21-year-old Christopher Ibarra was arrested on Monday in connection to the death of 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon. Ibarra was on Tuesday but no details surrounding his arrest were immediately released.

On Nov. 26, Pantaleon’s body was found with “significant trauma” on a trail near Mountain View Park, near 7th and Peoria avenues. Court paperwork revealed that he had been shot multiple times and that his body was mutilated. Injuries extended from his head into his neck and torso areas. Pantaleon’s family said he was found naked, beaten, and brutally tortured, so bad that detectives asked loved ones not to see him in that condition. Family members believe he was a victim of a targeted hate crime because he was gay.

Phoenix police have already arrested three other men in connection with the killing: Jose Rodriguez, 20, along with Leonardo Santiago and Manuel Carrasco-Calderon, who are both 21. While Santiago is the suspected killer, all four are facing first-degree murder charges. Authorities haven’t released details on Ibarra’s involvement.

Ibarra has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on a $2 million cash-only bond.

Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21, face first-degree murder charges in the death of 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon.(Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Officers responded to a mobile home park near 43rd Avenue and I-10 shortly before 4 p.m.
Teen boy dead, 2 other teens hurt in shooting at west Phoenix mobile home park

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon Wednesday 12/06/23
Showers possible for northeast Arizona
The following have been indictment (pictured left to right) Nasibu Bauni, Pierrette Kagame,...
10 indicted in patient brokering scheme; elaborate rehab scams continue in Arizona
Judge Mroz was taking her daily walk following all traffic laws when she was struck by a...
Family of Maricopa County judge files wrongful death lawsuit against Grubhub
Business economists haven't come to a consensus on whether a recession is possible in 2024.
Some business, wealth management economists predict recession in 2024