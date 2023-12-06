10 indicted in patient brokering scheme; elaborate rehab scams continue in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has announced the indictment of 10 people for purported involvement with a “patient brokering” scheme that has been the focus of state officials in recent months.

On Wednesday, authorities announced that the following people were charged with “illegal control of an enterprise,” among other more serious charges: Vestine Mukarukundo, Nasibu Bauni, Pierrette Kagame, Jean Bosco Nsabimana, Immaculate Nutesi, Espoir Muhumure Nzabakiza, Willy Rutaysire, Jose Miguel Saturnino-Corrales, Julienne Swaka, Angela Dauz Turgano. The suspects are accused of running unlicensed sober living or transitional living homes around the Valley.

In the indictment, authorities allege that the group agreed to send 75 people to a fake behavioral healthcare facility, which would then pay the defendants $300 per person per week. Prosecutors allege that many of these patients were on the American Indian Health Plan (AHIP), which is managed by the state’s Medicaid system. Arizona’s Family reported back in May that the state was targeting phony group homes, believed to have defrauded the state’s health care system out of millions of dollars after the FBI sought victims of sober living homes around metro Phoenix in January.

More recently, Attorney General Kris Mayes’ has announced grand jury indictments of several others for their alleged roles in the scheme, including three connected to an online behavioral health center in Phoenix. The latest indictment totals more than four dozen in recent years.

The Hobbs administration said many of those homes target tribal community members because the Medicaid health plan allows providers to bill directly for reimbursement of services rendered to Native Americans and Alaska Natives. An investigation led to the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (ACHCCS) suspending payments to more than 100 providers.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.