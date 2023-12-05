Your Life
Woman killed in east Phoenix motorcycle crash

Police have identified her as 29-year-old Taylor Tobias.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle Monday night in east Phoenix.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near 36th and Oak streets. Police and fire crews arrived to find a motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries and who died a short time later at the hospital. Police have identified her as 29-year-old Taylor Tobias.

Detectives believe Tobias was northbound on 36th Street when a car turned left in front of her. The other driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

