Woman killed in east Phoenix motorcycle crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle Monday night in east Phoenix.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near 36th and Oak streets. Police and fire crews arrived to find a motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries and who died a short time later at the hospital. Police have identified her as 29-year-old Taylor Tobias.

Detectives believe Tobias was northbound on 36th Street when a car turned left in front of her. The other driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.