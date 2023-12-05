Exclusive: Violent drug wars forcing residents of Mexican border town to flee into Arizona

SASABE, SONORA, MEX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dust blows across the streets. A dog occasionally walks from one side of the road to the other. Two things stand out in Sasabe, Sonora: the emptiness and the silence.

Last month, rival smuggling gangs began fighting over this stretch of the Sonoran desert. The residents of Sasabe found themselves caught in the crosshairs.

“They were trapped,” said Gail Kocourek, who is a volunteer with the Tucson Samaritans. It’s an aid group that helped the families who escaped.

“Wouldn’t you run with your family? I would. I would say, ‘I’m not living here when those bullets are flying by and my neighbors are getting killed. And they burned my neighbor’s house out. I’m getting out of here,’” said Kocourek.

Sasabe has always been a “jumping off” point for migrants hoping to cross illegally into the US. Its location north of Altar and between the cities of Nogales to the east and San Luis Rio Colorado to the west draw migrants and smugglers who want to avoid attention near those larger cities. That also makes Sasabe a valuable prize for the gang that controls the area.

Sasabe is located in Sonora, Mexico just north of Altar and between the cities of Nogales to the east and San Luis Rio Colorado to the west. (azfamily)

Before the fighting started, Sasabe was home to about 2,500 people. Now, only about 20 remain.

Arizona’s Family Investigates is among the first American journalists to venture into Sasabe since the fighting began. We saw bullet holes riddle the walls and windows of abandoned homes and businesses. At least one building appears to have had a fire inside. Some of the homes were barricaded from the inside, with occupants pushing sofas and furniture against the front doors.

Gail Kocourek says many of the residents were eventually able to get humanitarian waivers to enter the US on a temporary basis. But others were killed before they could make it across the border, including one man who did occasional work for the non-profits that help migrants.

“He got shot on the main street, and his friends took him to the border and asked for humanitarian aid, and they said no,” She said. “Within an hour, he was dead.”

The violence is not isolated to Sasabe. Farther south, the towns of Altar, Caborca and Benjamin Hill have all seen flare-ups since the gangs began fighting. Photos and videos posted by Mexican media show rival gang members hanging from light posts – one of them on fire. And example after example of gunfights playing out along major Sonoran highways.

On Sunday night, US Customs and Border Protection closed the border crossing in Lukeville. CBP stated it was meant to free up officers and agents to assist in a recent surge of border crossers. Americans going to or returning from Rocky Point have a choice to travel west through San Luis. That’s considered a relatively safe area. Or they can travel east, through Nogales. That route would send them straight through Caborca and Altar. Territory that is at the heart of the recent gang violence.

Back in Sasabe, our team saw pets roaming the streets, abandoned when their owners fled the violence. And the Mexican National Guard rolled into town in Humvees and pickup trucks, going door to door in an attempt to clear the town of the gang members.

