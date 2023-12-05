Toddler dead after being pulled from pool at Gilbert home

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler is dead after drowning in a pool at a Gilbert home on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Gilbert Fire and Rescue crews and police officers arrived at a home near Greenfield and Guadalupe Roads for a drowning call of a child who was found in a pool. First responders gave the one-and-a-half-year child CPR and took them to the hospital, where the child later died.

Police are investigating to find out what led to the drowning. It is unknown how long the child was in the water or if anyone was watching them.

