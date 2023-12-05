Your Life
Toddler dead after being pulled from pool at Gilbert home

Police say the child was found in a pool.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler is dead after drowning in a pool at a Gilbert home on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Gilbert Fire and Rescue crews and police officers arrived at a home near Greenfield and Guadalupe Roads for a drowning call of a child who was found in a pool. First responders gave the one-and-a-half-year child CPR and took them to the hospital, where the child later died.

Police are investigating to find out what led to the drowning. It is unknown how long the child was in the water or if anyone was watching them.

