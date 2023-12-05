Your Life
Several winning Powerball tickets sold at gas stations, stores across Arizona

Some Arizona residents are now thousands of dollars richer.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Arizona residents can celebrate having lots of extra cash this holiday season! Monday’s Powerball drawing revealed multiple winning tickets sold across Arizona, making some residents thousands of dollars richer.

The Arizona lottery announced that a winning $150,000 Powerball ticket was sold in northern Arizona at a Carioca 93 Shell at 12683 White Hills Road.

Several lucky Powerball ticket holders around the Valley have won up to $100,000. A $100,016 Powerball ticket was sold at a Phoenix Safeway at 1334 E. Chandler Boulevard and a Glendale Walmart near 18552 North 83rd Avenue. Several $50,000 winning tickets were sold across the Valley at a Frys Food store in Avondale and Peoria and a Circle K in Fountain Hills and Phoenix.

A Tucson Walmart customer scored a $50,000 winning ticket; another winning ticket was also sold in Nogales.

