Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Scottsdale saloon taking down dollars, donating it to Phoenix Children’s

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Every year, the Rusty Spur Saloon in Old Town Scottsdale takes down the money pinned to its walls and donates it to Phoenix Children's Hospital.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Rusty Spur Saloon is a Scottsdale Staple and if you’re ever been, you’ve probably noticed the dollar bills lining the walls.

Every year, the business clears the walls of pinned money customers leave behind and then writes a check to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital and that’s Something Good! Good Morning Arizona was at the Rusty Spur Saloon to find out more about this year’s donation.

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend

Latest News

Kevin is a loving 10-year-old who loves superheroes and he thinks like one.
A fan of superheroes, this loving kid thinks like one, too
Kevin would do well in a loving family that allows him to be creative while setting routines...
A fan of superheroes, this loving kid thinks like one, too
Every year, the business takes down the money left behind by customers and donates it to the...
Scottsdale bar taking down cash wall and donating to Phoenix's Children's
Families with tight pockets can get free photos with Santa at the East Valley ER & Hospital in...
Gilbert Hospital helps families’ wallets with free photos of Santa