Scottsdale saloon taking down dollars, donating it to Phoenix Children’s

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Rusty Spur Saloon is a Scottsdale Staple and if you’re ever been, you’ve probably noticed the dollar bills lining the walls.

Every year, the business clears the walls of pinned money customers leave behind and then writes a check to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital and that’s Something Good! Good Morning Arizona was at the Rusty Spur Saloon to find out more about this year’s donation.

