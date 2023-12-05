Rocky Point businesses feeling impact from Lukeville border closure

PUERTO PENASCO, MX (3TV/CBS 5) - The flow of money into businesses at Rocky Point is slowing down Monday night amid the closure of the Lukeville Port of Entry.

“Tourism is everything to Rocky Point,” said Keith Allen, the Director of Sales for the Encantame Resorts and a representative with Puerto Penasco Business Coalition.

Allen and the owners of Moo Steakhouse and Grille, Sara and Lance Lambert, say Lukeville is the most direct route for Arizonans to make their trip to Rocky Point. “The main artery coming from Arizona, or from the Phoenix area, is the road or the border crossing that is shut down,” said Sara.

Other crossing like in Nogales and San Luis are further away from the Phoenix metro and are adding hours to the drive, making a trip to Rocky Point unattractive. “I really hope the U.S. government will fully understand the impact this is having on Americans,” said Allen. “I understand why they’re doing what they’re doing, but it’s really going to affect so many U.S. Citizens, that I think our officials in Washington (D.C.) aren’t aware of that.”

Allen said Rocky Point could easily lose millions of dollars in a matter of days. One of the biggest areas hit could be condos. “A majority of my owners are from Arizona. I would say approximately 90% come from Arizona and the other 10% come as far as Florida and Chicago. So this is not just an impact for Arizona, this is an impact on the economy all over the United States,” said Allen.

He said the resort has already had hundreds of cancellations since people heard about the closure. He said the majority of the reservations were for the holidays. Allen said people have had to be laid off.

Moo Steakhouse and Grille is trying to stay ahead by closing down three days a week due to less customers. “It’s about morphing and reinventing yourself during a time of need and a time of crisis,” said Sara.

The restaurant is also offering specials to keep its customers and staff. “We employ 25 employees, so it’s affecting 25 families. It’s difficult for us to know that these families that depend on our restaurant to put food on their tables are going to be affected by it,” said Lance.

If the closure continues into January, the restaurant will be forced to only stay open during the weekends. Sara and Lance said they would do whatever they can to be able to keep their employees from leaving.

Allen and the Lamberts say this closure will trickle down to the Valley. They said many Americans who live full-time in Rocky Point visit the Valley for family gatherings and holiday and grocery shopping.

