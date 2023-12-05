Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Rocky Point businesses feeling impact from Lukeville border closure

Officials say Rocky Point could easily lose millions of dollars in a matter of days, and one of the biggest areas hit could be condos.
By Casey Torres
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:43 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUERTO PENASCO, MX (3TV/CBS 5) - The flow of money into businesses at Rocky Point is slowing down Monday night amid the closure of the Lukeville Port of Entry.

“Tourism is everything to Rocky Point,” said Keith Allen, the Director of Sales for the Encantame Resorts and a representative with Puerto Penasco Business Coalition.

Allen and the owners of Moo Steakhouse and Grille, Sara and Lance Lambert, say Lukeville is the most direct route for Arizonans to make their trip to Rocky Point. “The main artery coming from Arizona, or from the Phoenix area, is the road or the border crossing that is shut down,” said Sara.

Other crossing like in Nogales and San Luis are further away from the Phoenix metro and are adding hours to the drive, making a trip to Rocky Point unattractive. “I really hope the U.S. government will fully understand the impact this is having on Americans,” said Allen. “I understand why they’re doing what they’re doing, but it’s really going to affect so many U.S. Citizens, that I think our officials in Washington (D.C.) aren’t aware of that.”

Allen said Rocky Point could easily lose millions of dollars in a matter of days. One of the biggest areas hit could be condos. “A majority of my owners are from Arizona. I would say approximately 90% come from Arizona and the other 10% come as far as Florida and Chicago. So this is not just an impact for Arizona, this is an impact on the economy all over the United States,” said Allen.

He said the resort has already had hundreds of cancellations since people heard about the closure. He said the majority of the reservations were for the holidays. Allen said people have had to be laid off.

Moo Steakhouse and Grille is trying to stay ahead by closing down three days a week due to less customers. “It’s about morphing and reinventing yourself during a time of need and a time of crisis,” said Sara.

The restaurant is also offering specials to keep its customers and staff. “We employ 25 employees, so it’s affecting 25 families. It’s difficult for us to know that these families that depend on our restaurant to put food on their tables are going to be affected by it,” said Lance.

If the closure continues into January, the restaurant will be forced to only stay open during the weekends. Sara and Lance said they would do whatever they can to be able to keep their employees from leaving.

Allen and the Lamberts say this closure will trickle down to the Valley. They said many Americans who live full-time in Rocky Point visit the Valley for family gatherings and holiday and grocery shopping.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Derek Glasscock, 32, was booked into jail on two counts of reckless manslaughter.
Suspect speeding over 150 mph before crash that killed 2 passengers, Tempe police say

Latest News

Under the new ordinance, animal cruelty or animal hoarding penalties will start as...
Chandler city council unanimously votes to update ordinance regarding animal cruelty
The body was found near 56th and Van Bruen streets
Body found in east Phoenix after days of searching
Two Phoenix men, Bernardo Pantaleon (left) and Benjamin Anderson (right) were both found...
Public concern after two gay Phoenix men horrendously murdered in less than two years
Concerns are raised after two gay Phoenix men were murdered in tortuous ways less than two...
Attacks on Phoenix's LGBTQ community