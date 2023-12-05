Public concern after two gay Phoenix men horrendously murdered in less than two years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Horrific, new details of the murder of Bernardo Pantaleon were revealed Monday, a gay Phoenix man whose family believes the attack was a hate crime.

The crime has eerie similarities to a high-profile unsolved murder of another gay man from Phoenix - Benjamin Anderson.

While we don’t know if the two could be related, there is concern that two members of the Phoenix LGBTQ community were tortured and killed in less than two years.

It’s the worst kind of evil a family could endure, receiving images of their loved one dead from the alleged killers themselves.

According to court documents, that’s what Bernardo Pantaleon’s family had to go through late last month after Bernardo, an openly gay man, was reportedly tortured and then murdered.

“To get that news, I understand. I get it. It’s horrible,” said Dan Stahoviak.

Dan Stahoviak went through something similar in January 2022 with his best friend Benjamin Anderson, who was also openly gay.

“The fact pattern around this particular situation, this murder, is a little bit too similar to Ben’s situation,” said Stahoviak.

While Phoenix PD is investigating Pantaleon’s murder, MCSO is investigating Anderson’s murder and is aware of the similarities as both investigations continue.

According to court documents, Pantaleon was shot multiple times, then his body was mutilated.

His family said he was found naked at Mountain View Park on November 26th.

Court documents showed Jose Rodriguez, Leonardo Santiago, and Manual Carrasco-Calderon carried out the gruesome murder, posted about it on social media, and then sent pictures of it to Pantaleon’s family.

His family believes it is a hate crime because the alleged killers wrote on social media that homosexuality wasn’t allowed in the northside and cheered about his death.

“This is pure anger, this is pure hatred for somebody else,” said Stahoviak.

As for Ben Anderson’s case, he went missing on New Year’s Eve heading into 2022. Stahoviak and his friends eventually tracked down his car at a Sheraton parking garage and saw three unknown people driving it, only to find it hours later completely charred in the UEI College parking lot.

Ben Anderson’s body was found burning hours later in the desert off the I-17 and Table Mesa Road.

Looking at the death of these two men, the location and circumstances are eerie. The park where Pantaleon’s body was found is just about two and a half miles away from where Benjamin Anderson’s car was seen driven by three people at the Sheraton and abandoned and burned at the school parking lot.

Criminal defense attorney Russ Richelsoph said investigators should be asking these three men in custody questions.

“Where were these individuals at the time of the first crime? Do they have an alibi? Can we rule them out as suspects?” Richelsoph said.

While detectives in both cases have not come out and confirmed either one as a hate crime, Richelsoph said if prosecutors can prove that, it could change the trajectory of either case.

“If the prosecutor proves it, it gives the judge the ability to grant a higher sentence in the case,” Richelsoph said.

As both investigations continue, Stahoviak said fear for the LGBTQ community is palpable.

“With so much going on in the world, it’s the last thing we need to be worrying about is being out and having to live in fear that somebody is angry at us for who we are,” said Stahoviak.

All three men in Bernardo Pantaleon’s death face one count of first-degree murder. Two of them also face a felony charge of crimes against the dead because Pantaleon was mutilated further after the murder.

Arizona’s Family spoke to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, who said they are aware of the crime and are looking into both investigations, but they don’t have any more information on that right now.

