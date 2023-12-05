Your Life
Northwest Phoenix light rail line in testing phase, finishing early 2024

The project is in the testing phase and Valley Metro engineers are using pallets of water to simulate a fully loaded train.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:49 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A project to expand the light rail into the northwest Valley is almost finished. The new route will extend the rail service from 19th Avenue, stretching north to 25th Avenue and across Interstate 17 at Mountain View Road, ending on the west side of the freeway at the former Metro Center Mall, where riders can park their cars.

Construction for the new northwest rail line started in the latter half of 2020. The project is in the testing phase, and Valley Metro engineers are using pallets of water to simulate a fully loaded train. “We have two trains moving at the same time, which puts a big load on the substation,” said Doug Cowen, a Valley Metro engineer. “So the guys can finish setting it up and tweaking all the settings for the substation.”

Cowen added that he hopes the new line gets done before all of the big events start, like the NBA Finals.

Valley Metro’s other rail line — the South Central Extension, traveling down Central Avenue from Downton Phoenix to Baseline Road — is expected to finish up either by the end of 2024 or early 2025. Construction for this line started back in 2019, with many nearby businesses opposed to the rail line’s construction.

