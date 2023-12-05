Nonprofit helps first responders cope with trauma, improve mental health in Goodyear

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — First responders are there on many people’s worst days, which can also take a toll on their own mental health. This week, a national nonprofit is in the Valley working with the Goodyear Police Department to teach area first responders how to cope with trauma and improve their mental health.

The nonprofit is called the Emergency Responders Assistance Program, or ERAP. They say they want the people in this profession to feel like they can talk about the really tough parts of the job. “You’ve got this trend happening where before it was, ‘suck it up and go to your job, this is what you signed up for,’ but it’s changed over the years and the dialogue is now really deepened about it’s OK to not be OK,” ERAP Founder Doug White said.

White says ERAP seminars across the country for emergency responders to help them work through the traumatic things they witness on the job. “We are seeing more people saying I need help,” White said.

ERAP is in Goodyear this week working with a handful of emergency responders from all over the Valley, including police officers and firefighters. “What our job is, is to take those memories that are locked in right now and help them adjust to it and live with it and help them clear it so when they move on in their job or life, those memories don’t have the impact they do today,” White said.

James Warriner is a peer group leader with ERAP who was previously in law enforcement for 42 years. His job is to listen and offer advice while also sharing his experiences. “Almost all of us remember our first drownings, same with firefighters (and) baby deaths. Those are probably the hardest we have to deal with,” he said. “We have a tendency to stuff it and not want to talk about it, and we are learning that’s not healthy.”

Attendees work in small groups, do activities together, and are encouraged to bring their spouse or significant other. The organization also works with mental health professionals and doctors.

“If they aren’t taking care of their mental health, their career is often cut short. It’s in the best interest of not only the department but the community to make sure first responders are well taken care of,” said Lisa Berry, public information officer of the Goodyear Police Department.

Arizona’s Family did not record any video of the emergency responders taking part in this seminar to keep their participation confidential.

In August, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill giving the state’s 911 operators unlimited mental health services, the same benefits as police officers and firefighters.

