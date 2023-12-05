Near record highs for Wednesday in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It sure doesn’t feel like December! After a cloudy night and an overnight low of 50 degrees, most Valley temperatures soared into the upper 70s and the low 80s. As of this afternoon, the high at Sky Harbor reached 82 degrees, tying the record of 82 set back in 2012.

Generally, highs ranged over 10 degrees above average for this time of year. High pressure is bringing Arizona very dry, warm conditions statewide, with above-average highs across the mountain regions. This ridge will peak tomorrow with another forecast high of 82 degrees, just shy of the record 83 degrees set back in 1939. Look for this ridge to start to weaken and slowly shift eastward, with highs coming down into the mid to lower 70s by the end of the week.

By the weekend, temperatures should be near normal, in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. A trough of low pressure will be responsible for the cool down and brush to the north of the state. There are possible showers in the Four Corners area, but other than that, there is no rain in our forecast for the next ten days. Highs in the low 70s early next week.

