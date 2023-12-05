Near-record heat expected across metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Near-record heat is expected in the Valley on Tuesday. Morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s will warm to 81 degrees in the afternoon. That’s just one degrees away from the record of 82 degrees for Dec. 5, set back n 2012.

Look for mostly sunny skies and light easterly winds today across most of the state. Strong high pressure dominates our weather pattern today and tomorrow, when desert highs once again climb to the low 80s.

A gradual cool down is on tap for the second half of the week as high pressure weakens and a storm system passes by to the north. Other than a few light showers possible in the Four Corners region, Arizona isn’t expected to get any rain or snow from this system.

Cooler air moves in for the weekend, although highs in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday are still slightly above average for Phoenix this time of year. No rain is expected for at least the next ten days.

