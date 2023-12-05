Navajo Co. report details events before Cesar Chavez HS athlete drowned at Show Low Lake

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Navajo County authorities have released a 56-page report on the moments leading up to and events after a 15-year-old student-athlete from Cesar Chavez High School drowned in Show Lake Lake over the summer. The report says the trip was recreational, designed to be a “kumbaya” for those who had chosen to participate in football camp. The athletic director at the time said there wouldn’t be any swimming and they wouldn’t start a campfire due to fire restrictions. In total, 41 players attended the lake meet.

Arizona’s Family previously reported that the notice of claim filed alleged Christopher Hampton was left clinging to a buoy in the middle of the lake. The new Navajo County Sheriff’s Office report says a player told one of the coaches that he and another student were “doggy paddling.” At that point, the coach “yelled for them to swim each [back] to the dock and shore.” One of those coaches told authorities that he didn’t notice anyone in distress or in need of help. His mother told investigators it was hard to believe how he would willingly get into the water if he weren’t a good swimmer.

Detectives later interviewed a player who went into the water with Hampton — describing his swimming ability as “not great.” He reportedly told detectives the two were tired and could not reach the bottom of the water.

When they arrived at the lake just after 6 p.m., the coaches didn’t tell any of the teens to get in the water but “left it for each person to decide,” according to the report. At least two coaches reportedly knew Hampton didn’t know how to swim, but most students did go swimming, and only a handful did not.

Later, all his teammates swam back to shore, boarded the bus and drove away with their coaches. Yet no one noticed he was missing right away. The report says Hampton should have been on the same bus as the team’s head coach, William Chipley, who began crying when he realized that Hampton was not on the bus and was upset about having to tell his family he was missing. Chipley and the school’s athletic director submitted their resignation days later.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner ultimately ruled Hampton’s death an accidental drowning as there were no signs of trauma other than drowning.

According to the notice of claim, his family is seeking $50 million from the school district.

