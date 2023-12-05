NAU study highlights redwoods show resilience after devastating wildfire

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Larger-than-life redwood trees can be found on the coasts of California. But a 2020 fire left many of the thousand-year-old organisms dead – or so was thought.

A new study by Northern Arizona University shows how trees that were once thought to be dead could regrow thanks to help from the past.

All trees store carbon, and when wildfires hit and burn trees, they release that carbon into the atmosphere, which can contribute to climate change.

The 2020 CZU Lightning Complex Fire burned over 80,000 acres in California, including 97% of Big Basin Redwoods State Park, destroying iconic redwood trees, some more than a thousand years old.

NAU researcher Drew Peltier visited the park six months after the fire and was shocked to see regrowth on trees he thought were dead. “We were surprised, too, because it seemed kind of hopeful. It seems like a lot of these trees were quite well prepared for this fire event.”

Peltier co-authored the paper that looked into why these trees that were burnt so badly were able to regrow. He said carbon is the key. “The key analogy here is carbon reserves are kind of like a gas tank for trees so it’s this big pool of energy for later use,” Peltier said.

Redwoods are some of the few trees that use carbon for regrowth, which was created and stored decades ago inside the trees. “Those energy reserves are on an order of perhaps 50 to 100 years old,” Peltier said. “That is carbon that was Photosynthesis from the atmosphere over 50 years ago was being used to build new leaves and foliage in 2021 50 years later.”

So can this be applied to forests out here in Northern Arizona? Kind of. Peltier said our signature ponderosa pines don’t save carbon and regenerate the same way the redwoods do. “In Flagstaff, as in much of the west, we have this legacy of past fire management practices where our forests are very dense and perhaps overstocked in such a way we have these really catastrophic forest events,” he said.

However, the overall consensus of better forest management and reducing climate change can impact all our vulnerable forests. “What we can do is obviously manage forests but also just try and stop climate change so that trees are less stressed, these forests are less dry, they’re less prone to burn at such high intensities in the future,” Peltier said.

