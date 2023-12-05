Your Life
Multiple people hurt after 2-vehicle crash in west Phoenix

Phoenix fire says two people needed to be pulled from their vehicles, and a total of seven people were injured from the crash.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple people are in the hospital after a 2-car crash in west Phoenix on Monday evening.

The collision happened near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue. Phoenix fire says two people needed to be pulled from their vehicles, and a total of seven people were injured from the crash.

A man in his 40s was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Another man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s, and a girl are in critical condition. Three others, including a boy, a teen girl, and a woman in her 30s, are hospitalized in stable condition.

Video from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed two SUVs with heavy damage to the front of each vehicle and debris on the roadway. It is not known what led to the crash. Phoenix fire and police crews are currently on the scene. An investigation into the crash in underway.

