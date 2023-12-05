Your Life
Las Vegas police release surveillance video of suspect in homeless camp shooting

Video of a suspect wanted for a homeless camp shooting
Video of a suspect wanted for a homeless camp shooting(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police released surveillance video as the department continues its investigation into a shooting last week at a homeless encampment.

On December 1 at approximately 5:34 p.m., LVMPD Dispatch received reports of multiple victims shot at the intersection of Sandhill Road and Charleston Boulevard. Patrol officers arrived and found an unhoused encampment with five males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded and transported all five victims to UMC Trauma, where one victim was pronounced dead, a second victim was in critical condition, and three victims were listed in stable condition.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that a male of an unknown race approached the encampment and opened fire on the occupants inside. Detectives obtained surveillance footage where the suspect is observed running past a nearby business. He enters a dark-colored SUV and leaves the area, driving north on Sandhill Road.

The vehicle then turns around, heads south on Sandhill, and then stops. The suspect runs south on Sandhill and gets into the passenger side of a waiting vehicle.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

