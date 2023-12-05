Lakers set to host Phoenix Suns in tournament quarterfinals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Phoenix Suns are heading to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. Watch the 8 p.m. tip-off on Arizona’s Family Sports. Tap/click here for all the details on how to watch.

The Suns are coming off a 116-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. Devin Booker, who returned after missing a game due to a sprained ankle, had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. Kevin Durant scored 27 points, though he missed his first free throw of the game to end his single-season team record streak at 67.

Phoenix clinched a wildcard berth for the quarterfinals over the Minnesota Timberwolves last week thanks to the point differential. The Suns outscored opponents by 34 points, while the Timberwolves finished with a differential of zero. Meanwhile, the Lakers went 4-0 in group play, including a tournament win against the Suns on Nov. 10. Tuesday will be the teams’ third meeting this season.

Devin Booker is scoring 27.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 25.8 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix. For the Lakers, Anthony Davis is averaging 22.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.8 blocks. Le Bron James is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games.

The Suns currently have a 12-8 record for fifth place in the Western Conference, while the 12-9 Lakers are seventh.

The winner of Tuesday’s match will go to Las Vegas for the semifinal on Dec. 7. That winner will play on Dec. 9 for a chance to be the first team to hoist the NBA Cup and win $500,000 per player, or $250,000 for those on two-way deals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

