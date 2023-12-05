How AI could help you tackle holiday shopping this season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re stumped on gift ideas, artificial intelligence may be able to help this holiday season. Ben Revzin is a self-proclaimed terrible gift giver, so he created the app Cheerful to help people come up with gift ideas using AI. “It can personalize things for people who have really niche interests,” he said. “And that list you will not find online because it’s so specific and AI is generating that in real time.”

Here’s how the Cheerful app works; Enter the person’s name, age, and interests. Then set a budget, and within seconds, the app will generate several unique gift options. “We are the only app that does this right now where you can put anything you want and it will give you essentially all of Amazon currently, and we’re slowly adding other platforms as well,” Revzin said. “We know that a lot of people like personalized gifts, so we want to add other platforms where people can order specific customized items, and then in the future we’re going to be getting into experiences as well.”

The app launched in November and has generated more than 67,000 gift ideas to date. The app is free to use, and there is no login information required. “We’re part of the Amazon affiliate program. We’re very open about that,” Revzin said. “Whenever somebody makes a qualifying purchase through the app, they find a gift, they add it to their cart and the purchase it within a certain time frame, we get a little commission from that and that’s how we’re able to not charge our users at all.”

Cheerful isn’t the only company infusing AI into holiday shopping experiences. This season, Google rolled out its new deals hub, which is powered by AI. “AI is such an important component to make holiday shopping easier,” said Alexandra Valasek, a Google shopping expert. “If you search for ‘shop deals,’ you will be taken to a place where you can browse for millions of deals from thousands of retailers from across the web including big box stores, direct to consumer brands, local shops, all in one place. Everything that you see is on sale.”

