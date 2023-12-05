Glendale Police release new video of moments before preacher gets shot on a street corner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Glendale Police Department has released new video as the search continues for the gunman who shot beloved religious leader Hans Schmidt while he was preaching on a street corner at a busy intersection last month. Viewer discretion is advised.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, Nov. 15, around 6 p.m. on the northwest corner of 51st and Peoria avenues. Loved ones say it’s something he’s done countless times without an issue.

Traffic camera video released Tuesday morning reveals very little information about the moments that led up to the shooting. But the video appears to show that Schmidt was shot from behind as a white Nissan Crossover was a couple of hundred feet away, as well as about four cars. Even then, police aren’t sure if he was shot by someone inside a car or by someone on foot.

Shortly after Schmidt’s shooting, authorities pleaded with the public to come forward with information. Now, a $10,000 reward is being offered by Silent Witness for information that leads to an arrest.

“Now, 51st Avenue is a very busy intersection, so we know for a fact that there were people in the area, there were vehicles driving within the area,” Officer Gina Winn said during a Nov. 16 news conference. “So we believe there is somebody within the Valley that does know something about what happened.”

At last check, Schmidt was still in critical condition at a Valley hospital. If you would like to donate, click or tap here.

A congregation is in shock after a beloved religious leader was shot in the head while preaching on a Glendale street corner on Wednesday night.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.