Funeral arrangements announced for retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON (3TV/CBS 5) The U.S. Supreme Court has announced funeral arrangements for retired Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who died in Phoenix last week at the age of 93.

A press release issued by the high court says O’Connor will lie in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court building on Monday, Dec. 18. There, the public is invited to pay respects from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. EST. A private funeral service will be held the following day on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the National Cathedral. Attendance is by invitation only.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to iCivics, which O’Connor founded. The foundation says it “reimagines civic education for American democracy.” Tap/click here to learn more about making a donation.

O’Connor, the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice and a trailblazer for women in politics and law, died on Friday morning from complications related to advanced dementia, possibly Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness.

She grew up at her family’s cattle ranch in southeastern Arizona before moving away for school and the first several years of her career. O’Connor later moved to Phoenix, and in 1965, she became the state’s assistant attorney general. She would serve two terms as a state senator and became the first woman in the U.S. to be the majority leader of a state legislature.

O’Connor was elected as a Maricopa County Superior Court judge in 1974 and served for five years before being appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals. President Ronald Reagan announced her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1981, and she was later confirmed with a vote of 99-0. She retired in 2006.

