Flagstaff firefighters use winter conditions to their advantage for forest management

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flagstaff Fire Department is staying busy this time of year not because they are actively fighting wildfires but because they’re working on forest management and fire prevention, including prescribed burns and pile burns to protect Northern Arizona communities.

On Tuesday, Toby Leon is one of the handful of wildland firefighters working on pile burns in west Flagstaff. “Removed some biomass from out here kind of thinning the canopy and just overall maintaining the property,” Leo said. “Built these piles, they’ve been sitting about a year and now we’re burning them.”

There’s no winter break for these firefighters as they use winter temperatures and conditions to their advantage. “It might not seem like the right weather to be seeing smoke in the air, but a part of preparing for the next fire season and the next decade of fire seasons is removing some of this material,” Leon said. “The more we can remove the more likely we are to take the punch out of maybe a catastrophic wildfire or negative fire effects.”

Whether it’s a pile burn in the city of Flagstaff or one of the many piles covered in snow on the mountain, crews will be busy all winter, snow included. “A lot of the bigger piles we actually prefer a lot of snow on them,” Leon said. “It helps us maintain them and keep them from creeping around the outside of the landscape and spreading.”

Their goal with all this fire is to reintroduce it into the landscape to create healthier forests that are more resilient against wildfire. “What we strive to achieve is a more moderate version of fire rather than catastrophic wildfire and a part of that means removing fuel and burning it on our terms,” Leon said.

They also say the public can help by breaking up those loose pine needles on the ground, burning your piles on specific burn days, and just being fire-smart if you’re recreating out in the woods.

