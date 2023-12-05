A fan of superheroes, this loving kid thinks like one, too

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — With his love of superheroes, it was no surprise what 10-year-old Kevin chose to draw when he visited The Creative Color Art Studio in Scottsdale. His instructor, Kalan, showed him different techniques with pens and watercolor.

“The slower you go, the more ink will come out of that,” she said.

“I like Batman, Robin, Spiderman, Superman,” Kevin said.

This energetic and kind kid loves drawing the classics, but he may actually think like a superhero, too. “I like to save the world,” he said. “I like to be nice to each other and I like to be helpful.”

Kevin likes school, making friends and kindness and said, “I like to meet friends, and friends who are nice to people.”

He would do well in a loving family that allows him to be creative while setting routines and boundaries. “Kevin is really looking for a family that will nurture his fun,” Josie at Aid to Adoption of Special Kids said. “At school, outside of school, set and achieve those goals.”

Kevin had a great day drawing and even learned what it takes to be a professional artist. “But you know what every artist needs to do?” Kalan said. “Sign the work!”

To find out how you might become a forever family for Kevin or other Arizona children waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or email info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.