DL Jonathan Ledbetter named Arizona Cardinals' NFL Man of the Year

This also makes Ledbetter a nominee for the NFL’s national man of the year award
Arizona Cardinals Johnathan Ledbetter hosting a youth football camp.
Arizona Cardinals Johnathan Ledbetter hosting a youth football camp.(Arizona Cardinals)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals named its Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, an award recognizing community service off the field.

This honor goes to Cardinals’ defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, who will receive $55,000 to be donated to the charity of his choice and wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year decal for the rest of the season. The honor also makes Ledbetter one of 32 NFL nominees for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nationally.

“So many of our players go above and beyond when it comes to contributing to the community and it is challenging to single out just one for this honor,” said Michael Bidwill, the team’s owner. “But whether it’s here in Arizona or in his home state of Georgia, Jonathan has consistently demonstrated a commitment to serving others that exemplifies everything that this award stands for. We are enormously proud to have him represent the Cardinals and to present him as our 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.”

The winner out of all 32 nominees from each NFL team will be announced during a special awards ceremony that will air on CBS 5 on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, three days before Super Bowl LVIII. The winner will then get to pick a charity of his choice to receive $200,000.

In the Cardinals press release announcing the nomination, Ledbetter created the cleverly named Led a Better Way Foundation, which was founded to help children. The foundation, according to the release, has hosted youth football camps, holiday give drives, hospital visits, mental health awareness events and more, both in Arizona and his home state of Georgia.

