Chandler city council unanimously votes to update ordinance regarding animal cruelty

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Following a shocking animal cruelty investigation, Chandler’s city council tonight unanimously approved a plan to tighten laws surrounding cases of hoarding and neglect. “It really further codifies and defines elements like hoarding, animal cruelty, neglect,” Mayor Kevin Hartke said.

Under the current ordinance, animals may only be taken away when the court finds cruel mistreatment, cruel neglect or abandonment. And in some cases, legally seized animals would end up returning to their owners who have been abusing them. But this new ordinance allows for additional circumstances to seize an animal, and each case is seen before a court to rule if the animals can be returned.

“It’s one more tool in the toolbox for police to keep our community safe,” Hartke said. A tool that the Arizona Humane Society’s Kelsey Dickerson says will make a big impact moving forward. “When we do not have the legal abilities to protect these pets, there’s really not much that the Arizona Humane Society can do,” she said.

The updated ordinance defines animal hoarding as keeping animals in unsanitary or overcrowded living conditions and failing to provide proper medical treatment or care. It’s a crime that some in Chandler say should have existed before what took place with April McLaughlin, who had more than 50 dogs seized from her home and now faces several felony counts and more than 80 misdemeanors.

Mayor Hartke has this response to that. “Our staff started looking at this back in March,” he said. “When we first heard about this at the city level, it was a Tuesday in the middle of September. Three days later, our police had raided the house. So I thought our response was actually pretty quick.”

Under the new ordinance, animal cruelty or animal hoarding penalties will start as misdemeanors but can be elevated to a felony, depending on the case. The new ordinance goes into effect the first week of January 2024.

