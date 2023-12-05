Body found in east Phoenix after days of searching

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An investigation is underway after police say a body was found in east Phoenix after days of searching.

Police began looking for the body after a witness flagged down officers on Dec. 1, saying there was a body in the storm drain near the Salt River and Priest Drive. Police say officers and firefighters could not go to the area, and more equipment was requested to begin searching for the possible dead body.

On Dec. 2, Phoenix police searched with a camera and other equipment. However, there was no evidence of a body in the area. Again, they requested more equipment to search a larger area.

On Monday, Phoenix police said a body was found near 56th and Van Bruen streets and a death investigation is currently underway. Police have not yet identified the victim.

