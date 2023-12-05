Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week

An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.(CNN, WINK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Don’t forget to check your lottery ticket – you could be missing out on millions of dollars!

An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million is set to expire next week.

State lottery officials say the Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee for the June 14 drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

In Florida, winnings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

If no one claims the prize by Dec. 11, 80% of the money will go to the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and 20% will be returned to the lottery pool for future prizes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon Tuesday 12/05/23
Although it's still chilly, Phoenix temps are above average
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks with Vice President Kamala Harris...
Vice President Harris breaks nearly 200-year-old record for Senate tiebreaker votes, casts her 32nd
The holiday season is here and chances are you'll be doing some if not all of your shopping...
Professional Hacker Gives Advice for Staying Safe When Online Shopping
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say