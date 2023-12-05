Your Life
ADOT to build wildlife overpass on I-17 near Flagstaff to improve highway safety

The award of $24 million comes from Federal Highway Administration
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal and state officials hope a $24 million grant will help reduce wildlife encounters along a heavily traveled portion of Interstate 17 in northern Arizona.

A transportation grant was approved for ADOT and wildlife officials that will be used on 8.4 miles of I-17 near Munds Park, which is about 25 miles south of Flagstaff. Improvements are also wanted for the Kelly Canyon traffic interchange to the north of the city.

Arizona’s Family previously reported on how the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Arizona Department of Transportation devised a plan to build three new wildlife highway crossings.

“I am grateful to the Federal Highway Administration for supporting Arizona’s commitment to protecting its residents, visitors and wildlife,” Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said. “Many drivers use I-17 as a gateway to some of Arizona’s most popular treasures, including the Grand Canyon. While helping keep those travelers safe, this project will support elk, deer and other wildlife that make Arizona so special.”

Previous proposals included crossings at Interstate 17 south of Kachina Village, I-17 north of Willard Springs and I-40 west of Parks. The exact location of the wildlife overpass has not yet been released.

The I-17 wildlife project is one of two dozen to receive funding through the first round of $110 million in federal grants. Officials say they will determine a projected start date in the coming months.

