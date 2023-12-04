Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Warm weather returns to Phoenix-area

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. on Sunday, 12/3/2023.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another great day for the books! This Sunday was sunny with highs in the upper 60s, which is right where we should be. Unfortunately, we will be above average for this time of the year this week. However, the weather is great for viewing all the great light displays across the Valley.

As high pressure builds over Arizona, this warming trend will stick around for the work week. Highs this week will warm up to the upper 70s. There will be clouds on Monday with highs in the mid-70s, but no rain is expected. The rest of the week will be sunny. Lows this week will be in the mid-50s, a change from the 40s we’ve seen these past couple of days.

By next weekend, the high pressure will move east, allowing the cooler air to return to the state. Next Saturday, the highs will be in the low 70s with sunny skies.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. on Sunday, 12/3/2023.
Warmer weather coming to metro Phoenix
First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 12/03/23
A dry week with a possible return to 80 degree temps in Phoenix
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 7 a.m. Sunday 12/03/23
Temps warm up this week around Phoenix
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 10 p.m. for Saturday, 12/2/2023.
Warming trend to start the work week for Arizona