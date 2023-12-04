Warm weather returns to Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another great day for the books! This Sunday was sunny with highs in the upper 60s, which is right where we should be. Unfortunately, we will be above average for this time of the year this week. However, the weather is great for viewing all the great light displays across the Valley.

As high pressure builds over Arizona, this warming trend will stick around for the work week. Highs this week will warm up to the upper 70s. There will be clouds on Monday with highs in the mid-70s, but no rain is expected. The rest of the week will be sunny. Lows this week will be in the mid-50s, a change from the 40s we’ve seen these past couple of days.

By next weekend, the high pressure will move east, allowing the cooler air to return to the state. Next Saturday, the highs will be in the low 70s with sunny skies.

