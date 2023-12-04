Phoenix man arrested after 2-year-old son dies of suspected fentanyl overdose

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 2-year-old boy is dead following a suspected fentanyl overdose. His father, 27-year-old Oswaldo Lozano, is facing multiple charges in connection with the child’s death.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, Phoenix police were called to Banner University Medical Center near 12th Street and McDowell Road regarding a child who was not breathing. On the way inside, officers noticed a Chevrolet pickup parked in front of the main entrance with the driver’s door ajar. According to court documents, police saw a used needle and blue/green pills believed to be synthetic fentanyl pills on the truck’s floorboard. Hospital staff then notified officers that the 2-year-old boy had been pronounced dead. Officers then spoke with the boy’s father, Lozano, who was later arrested.

Court documents detail what Lozan reportedly told detectives during an interview following his arrest, first admitting that he was an addict and that he used fentanyl pills multiple times a day. That Friday, Lozano said he had been watching his son at their home near 16th and Roosevelt streets when he fell asleep on the living room couch. He reportedly said that when he woke up, he saw his son lying on the ground, barely breathing, next to small blue pills marked M30.

After unsuccessfully trying to revive the child by injecting him with Narcan, court documents say Lozano tried chest compressions. He then reportedly called his employer to say he wouldn’t be coming in and then called his wife, who was at work. He said he put the child in his truck, then stopped at a nearby Circle K parking lot to ask “unknown transients” if they had any Narcan he could use. After another dose didn’t work, documents say that’s when Lozano finally called 911 and asked directions to the nearest hospital.

Detectives recovered at least three pills and a syringe from Lozano’s truck. At their home, police also found multiple pills suspected to be fentanyl in a dish in the kitchen and on the floor, as well as two vials of Narcan. Detectives also spoke with the boy’s mother, who reportedly said she was aware of Lozano’s fentanyl addiction and that he had brought pills to the home on at least one other occasion.

Lozano was booked into the Maricopa County jail on multiple charges, including negligent homicide, child abuse and drug possession.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.