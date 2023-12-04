Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix man arrested after 2-year-old son dies of suspected fentanyl overdose

Oswaldo Lozano, 27, is facing multiple charges, including negligent homicide and child abuse.
Oswaldo Lozano, 27, is facing multiple charges, including negligent homicide and child abuse.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 2-year-old boy is dead following a suspected fentanyl overdose. His father, 27-year-old Oswaldo Lozano, is facing multiple charges in connection with the child’s death.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, Phoenix police were called to Banner University Medical Center near 12th Street and McDowell Road regarding a child who was not breathing. On the way inside, officers noticed a Chevrolet pickup parked in front of the main entrance with the driver’s door ajar. According to court documents, police saw a used needle and blue/green pills believed to be synthetic fentanyl pills on the truck’s floorboard. Hospital staff then notified officers that the 2-year-old boy had been pronounced dead. Officers then spoke with the boy’s father, Lozano, who was later arrested.

Court documents detail what Lozan reportedly told detectives during an interview following his arrest, first admitting that he was an addict and that he used fentanyl pills multiple times a day. That Friday, Lozano said he had been watching his son at their home near 16th and Roosevelt streets when he fell asleep on the living room couch. He reportedly said that when he woke up, he saw his son lying on the ground, barely breathing, next to small blue pills marked M30.

After unsuccessfully trying to revive the child by injecting him with Narcan, court documents say Lozano tried chest compressions. He then reportedly called his employer to say he wouldn’t be coming in and then called his wife, who was at work. He said he put the child in his truck, then stopped at a nearby Circle K parking lot to ask “unknown transients” if they had any Narcan he could use. After another dose didn’t work, documents say that’s when Lozano finally called 911 and asked directions to the nearest hospital.

Detectives recovered at least three pills and a syringe from Lozano’s truck. At their home, police also found multiple pills suspected to be fentanyl in a dish in the kitchen and on the floor, as well as two vials of Narcan. Detectives also spoke with the boy’s mother, who reportedly said she was aware of Lozano’s fentanyl addiction and that he had brought pills to the home on at least one other occasion.

Lozano was booked into the Maricopa County jail on multiple charges, including negligent homicide, child abuse and drug possession.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
Derek Glasscock, 32, was booked into jail on two counts of reckless manslaughter.
Suspect speeding over 150 mph before crash that killed 2 passengers, Tempe police say
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update for Noon Monday 12/04/23
Warmer temps before it cools back down in Phoenix
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Archive photo of the U.S.-Mexico border in Lukeville, Arizona (Matt York / AP)
Migrant surge closes Arizona border crossing; here’s what it means for the state
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip