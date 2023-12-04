Phoenix Fire soon to educate public on road safety after awarded grant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In Arizona, 2022 was one of the deadliest years on the roads and the Phoenix Fire Department just received a grant to help make driving safer. More than $200,000 will be used toward public outreach and education on the roads and some of this is even geared toward the younger population.

“More and more people are moving to the city of Phoenix everyday and people are on their phones and drinking and driving and riding their bikes,” Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller said. “It’s just important we get this education out and prevent these injuries.”

The number of deadly car crashes in 2022 was the second highest ever recorded for the state. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, 1,294 people died on the roads and 23% of those happened in Phoenix. From 2021 to 2022, that’s up nearly 9% for the state. “A lot of people don’t see these car accidents and how much damage actually can happen,” Keller said.

A grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded Phoenix Fire the money to educate the public about being safe on the streets. Keller says the department will work with the community through four separate programs, one of which focuses on seatbelt usage and car seat safety. “This also gives us funds for more stations that can do car seat inspections around the city of Phoenix at our fire stations,” he said.

Another program will focus on high school education campaigns. Keller says it’s imperative to show teens the aftermath of choosing to drive distracted or impaired. “This applies to schools with mock crashes where we go to these high schools and do a mock crash with our firefighters and show them the damage that can happen from drinking and driving,” he said.

The department also wants to focus on bike safety. Keller says thanks to this grant, they will be able to continue to hold their event called Bike Rodeos. Essentially, they set up obstacle courses with stop signs and teach young kids where its safe to cross and teach them more about bike safety. Through these efforts, Keller is hopeful fewer lives will be lost and more people will prioritize driving safe.

“These are 100% preventable,” Keller said.

