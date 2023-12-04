Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Northern Arizona University hires Brian Wright as next football coach

NAU has hired former Pittsburgh State coach Brian Wright as their next football coach.
NAU has hired former Pittsburgh State coach Brian Wright as their next football coach.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona University has hired former Pittsburg State coach Brian Wright as its next football coach.

“Brian Wright was a targeted candidate who quickly became our top choice as NAU’s head football coach,” Northern Arizona athletic director Mike Marlow said in a statement on Sunday. “His track record of success as both a head coach and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach is impressive, and we are eager for his experience to translate to success at NAU.”

Wright replaces Chris Ball, who was fired after five seasons. Wright spent the past four years as Pittsburg State’s coach, leading the Gorillas to consecutive Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles while going 23-3 over the past two seasons.

Wright previously served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Toledo and Florida Atlantic, where he went 5-0 as interim head coach. He also coached at Montana State and Youngstown State, where he served as a graduate assistant on the 1997 FCS national championship team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
James Conner scores twice against his old team, Kenny Pickett hurt as Cardinals beat Steelers 24-10
The AIA 6A and Open Division high school football championships wrapped up on Saturday.
Saguaro, Liberty are your 6A and Open Division high school football state champs
The Liberty Lions are the 2023 Open Division high school football state champs.
Saguaro, Liberty win 6A and Open Division Championships
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray looks to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Rams...
Cardinals searching for victory in Pittsburgh matchup against Steelers