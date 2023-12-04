Nogales leader says Lukeville port closure will have ‘domino effect’ on other border towns

LUKEVILLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A major change at the Arizona/Mexico border takes effect Monday. This will impact you if you plan to head to Rocky Point soon. The Lukeville port of entry in Pima County is the main way to get to the popular resort destination, and starting Dec. 4, the crossing will be closed.

That means people driving down or back home must add a couple of hours to their drive. Border officials said they’re shutting this port down because of the ongoing surge of migrants coming into the United States.

Nogales is more than 100 miles away from Lukeville, but leaders there said this closure will create a domino effect. “It’s going to put stress on the other port of entries in the coming days and weeks,” said Manuel Ruiz, chairman of the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors.

He’s concerned about how the temporary closure of the Lukeville crossing will impact his community, including the port near Nogales. “When you take resources from your port of entries, you’re also slowing things down,” he said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said this operation suspension is “fueled by smugglers peddling disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals.”

Because of that, CBP said it needs to prioritize border security, and personnel in Lukeville will now focus on helping border patrol agents take migrants into custody.

No northbound or southbound traffic, including people walking or driving, will be able to cross there starting Monday. “If you really want to fix this problem you need to have the staffing requirements, you need to have the people to listen to those asylum requests right away, adjudicate them,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz said this shutdown will hurt businesses on both sides of the border. He added this comes at a bad time with the holidays around the corner, saying it’s common for tourists and others to legally cross to see family or go shopping. “People are getting their bonuses in Mexico, so they like to come to Arizona, whether it’s Yuma, Tucson, or Phoenix, to spend their money. So, it’s going to have an impact,” said Ruiz.

He said federal leaders need to allocate more resources to border towns and find a permanent fix to this crisis. “The process that’s there right now is not working for anyone,” he said. “Hopefully this is a wake up call so that instead of Washington playing political football with these migrants, they find a solution to an issue that is very much in their court.”

There is no word on how long the Lukeville crossing will be shut down. Many Arizona political leaders have released statements about this, calling this closure “unacceptable.”

