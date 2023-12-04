Your Life
Mild Monday followed by a warm-up this week

AZFamily First Alert Weather for 12/4/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:31 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A mild Monday is ahead for the Valley with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s warming to the low 70s this afternoon. Look for mostly sunny skies this morning, clouding up a bit this afternoon for partly sunny conditions.

A ridge of high pressure over the Pacific is moving toward Arizona. This ridge will bring climbing temperatures, especially around midweek when the Valley could make a run at record temperatures. Look for a high of 81 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, which is within a degree or two of records both days. Morning lows will be mild in the 50s.

As the ridge weakens and shifts later this week, temperatures come down a bit, although still stay above average for this time of year in the Valley. Afternoon highs should top out in the upper 70s both Thursday and Friday, dropping to near 70 by Saturday and Sunday. No rain is expected in the Valley for the next week.

