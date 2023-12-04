Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Good Samaritan rescues man from burning mobile home in north Phoenix

The fire happened near 27th Ave & Deer Valley.
The fire happened near 27th Ave & Deer Valley.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is lucky to be alive after he was rescued from a burning home by a neighborhood early Monday morning

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Phoenix firefighters say that when they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming out a home in the area. Fire crews then began working to put the fire out and rescue anyone possibly inside. Authorities then learned that a neighbor had pulled a man who was unable to escape the burning home. He was transported to a nearby hospital on smoke inhalation and is expected to be okay. No one else was inside the house and no other injuries were reported.

Details surrounding what led up to the fire have not been released. An investigation is now underway.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
Derek Glasscock, 32, was booked into jail on two counts of reckless manslaughter.
Suspect speeding over 150 mph before crash that killed 2 passengers, Tempe police say
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

According to the Supreme Court, O’Connor died of complications related to advanced dementia,...
Students & alumni at ASU's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law honor former justice
These tips can help make your digital footprint even smaller - protecting your personal...
On Your Side podcast explores a safer way to shop
.
Mild temps across Phoenix; back to the 80s soon
Julian Delgadillo Castro, 10, felt sick during a soccer game last week and died unexpectedly...
Phoenix Rising makes 10-year-old boy honorary member after sudden death