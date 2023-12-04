Good Samaritan rescues man from burning mobile home in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is lucky to be alive after he was rescued from a burning home by a neighborhood early Monday morning

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Phoenix firefighters say that when they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming out a home in the area. Fire crews then began working to put the fire out and rescue anyone possibly inside. Authorities then learned that a neighbor had pulled a man who was unable to escape the burning home. He was transported to a nearby hospital on smoke inhalation and is expected to be okay. No one else was inside the house and no other injuries were reported.

Details surrounding what led up to the fire have not been released. An investigation is now underway.

