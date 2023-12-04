Gilbert Hospital helps families’ wallets with free photos of Santa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For many parents, getting their kid’s picture taken with Santa is a Christmas tradition, but those pictures can be really pricey. Times can be tough and pockets can be tight for so many families, which is why a East Valley ER & Hospital in Gilbert is doing Something Good by hosting free pictures with Santa this holiday season! Arizona’s Family was there Monday morning to find out more.

“Our owner, Dr. Stites, wanted to really give back to our community,” Charge Nurse Brianna said. “We’re all about giving back to our community and he wanted to do something really special for families, especially during these trying times. So we decided to do this beautiful winter wonderland photo opportunity with Santa.”

The photo ops start Monday, Dec. 4, and go through Dec. 23. from 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. However, families will have to make an appointment if they want to get their photos taken from Dec. 18 to 23.

