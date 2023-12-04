Your Life
Gilbert Hospital helps families’ wallets with free photos of Santa

East Valley ER & Hospital knows that many families can't afford to get their kids a photo with Santa, so they're offering free photo ops with St. Nick.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For many parents, getting their kid’s picture taken with Santa is a Christmas tradition, but those pictures can be really pricey. Times can be tough and pockets can be tight for so many families, which is why a East Valley ER & Hospital in Gilbert is doing Something Good by hosting free pictures with Santa this holiday season! Arizona’s Family was there Monday morning to find out more.

“Our owner, Dr. Stites, wanted to really give back to our community,” Charge Nurse Brianna said. “We’re all about giving back to our community and he wanted to do something really special for families, especially during these trying times. So we decided to do this beautiful winter wonderland photo opportunity with Santa.”

The photo ops start Monday, Dec. 4, and go through Dec. 23. from 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. However, families will have to make an appointment if they want to get their photos taken from Dec. 18 to 23.

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

