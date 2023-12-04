Getting out those holiday stains with the Queen of Clean

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For many, the holidays are a wonderful time of the year. But they can also be the messiest. That’s why Queen of Clean Linda Cobb joined Good Morning Arizona on Monday to offer tips and tricks to get out those holiday stains, as well as what to watch out for if you’re picking up pinecones to use as decorations.

“I’ve had a lot of emails from people about my pinecone problem,” Linda said. “Several years ago, I picked up pinecones and brought them home from (Flagstaff); and I decorated, and then I find out the pinecones were full of bugs.”

Linda’s tip to clear out those bugs is to place those pinecones on a cooking sheet, put them in the oven at 200°F for 45 minutes and “cook those little bugs ‘till their dead.” then let them cool and decorate the pinecones how you want.

For other tips, check out the Queen’s segment above.

