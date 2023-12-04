Your Life
Documents detail seizure of malnourished dogs found chained in Phoenix backyard

Siblings Barry Kee and Dandrea Price were arrested in November after police found eight...
Siblings Barry Kee and Dandrea Price were arrested in November after police found eight malnourished dogs in a Phoenix backyard.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Court documents reveal new information about two siblings arrested in connection with a recent animal abuse case in Phoenix.

On the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 17, officers were setting up a perimeter in the area of 7th Street and Dunlap while searching for suspects in a car theft. During the search, officers spotted several small dogs chained up in the backyard of a home on 7th Place.

According to documents, the dogs all appeared to be malnourished to the point where ribs, spines and hips were visible. Police also noted that water accessible to only some of the dogs was “green, full of dirt and did not appear drinkable” and that no food was in sight. The seven dogs were all “illegally tethered” to stakes with metal chains that were between seven and nine feet long. Documents say that some chains were clamped onto non-adjustable collars that had to be cut off by officers.

Officers soon located an eighth dog, a small black puppy, in a kennel that was covered in debris in the corner of the backyard. Documents say that dog also had no food or water. Phoenix police contacted the Arizona Humane Society, which sent staff to the scene. In addition to the lack of food and water, AHS noted that some of the plastic igloo-style dog houses did not provide sufficient shelter or relief from the heat. Some were also facing east/west, preventing the dogs from escaping the sunlight.

AHS seized all eight dogs, and police said all were in need of immediate medical attention. Officers arrested the homeowner, 45-year-old Barry L. Kee and his sister, 35-year-old Dandrea A. Price. During an interview with detectives, Kee reportedly said he had not fed the dogs in two days and gave them water every other day. Each suspect was booked into jail on 56 animal cruelty-related charges.

According to court documents, it wasn’t the first time AHS had been called to the same address, and that conditions had worsened since their last visit about six months prior.

