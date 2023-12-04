Your Life
Crash kills 62-year-old woman, closes busy Avondale intersection

Two cars were involved in the wreck.
Two cars were involved in the wreck.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST
AVONDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash investigation closed a busy intersection in Avondale Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:10 a.m. near Central and Western avenues, just north of Buckeye Road. Officers say that the crash involved a 62-year-old woman who died after being rushed to a nearby hospital. The other driver, identified as a 19-year-old man, was not injured. No other information has been released as detectives are still working to learn more about what led up to the crash.

The intersection of Central and Western is expected to be closed throughout the morning. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

