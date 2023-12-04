Your Life
ASU law students, graduates remember school’s namesake, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

According to the Supreme Court, O’Connor died of complications related to advanced dementia, possibly Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law is the first to be named after a woman, something many law students celebrate. The namesake is also appropriate since O’Connor was the first female justice to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. She died last week in Phoenix at the age of 93.

The Women’s Association of the law school says Justice O’Connor symbolizes possibility and what hard work and resilience can do. Her work proves that justice knows no gender.

O’Connor paved the way for future generations of young women to become trailblazers and pioneers in their own way. Savanna Wright is one of them, who graduated from law school in 2022. Now, as a young practicing attorney, Wright works at Phoenix-based Richards and Moskowitz, a firm where she says women are paving the way—including becoming partner.

Wright says that when she was applying for jobs, finding a firm that wanted women to excel was important to her. And O’Connor taught her that was possible. If not for O’Connor, Wright says the legal industry and the country would not be where it is today. Wright added that the law school encourages work in the public sector because of O’Connor, which is also inspiring.

The Women’s Law Association at ASU sent a statement to Arizona’s Family, saying in part: “ASU Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law is proud to bear her name and to champion Justice O’Connor in all of its pursuits. As we reflect on the death of this remarkable woman, our law school also considers the legacy she has left us. Justice O’Connor loved this school, and we, in turn, have done what we can to walk in her footsteps. She will be greatly missed,” said Victoria L. Oglesby, the President of the Women’s Law Students Association at ASU.

A billboard was lit at ASU honoring Justice O’Connor, a touching tribute. Memorial services for the late justice have not yet been announced. We will keep you posted with details.

