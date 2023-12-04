Your Life
Arizona rises to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll

Arizona guard KJ Lewis dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Arizona guard KJ Lewis dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colgate, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Coduto)(Chris Coduto | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, AZ (AP) — It is Arizona’s turn to sit atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Wildcats rose to No. 1 in Monday’s poll for the first time in nearly nine years, making Tommy Lloyd’s squad the third team to hold the top spot this season. Last week’s No. 1 team, Purdue, slid after an overtime loss at Northwestern.

Arizona claimed 59 of 63 first-place votes to move up one spot, putting the Wildcats comfortably ahead of preseason No. 1 Kansas. The Jayhawks rose three spots to No. 2 with a win against last season’s NCAA champion, Connecticut.

Arizona hasn’t been No. 1 in the AP Top 25 since an eight-week stint that ended in January 2014 under former coach Sean Miller. Lloyd is in his third season after a long run as an assistant at Gonzaga, and his first two teams each spent multiple weeks inside the top five.

“I know when I came to this program, my dream is to make it one of the best in the country,” Lloyd said of the possible rise to No. 1 after a weekend win against Colgate. “If you’re one of the best in the country, you’re going to stumble into being No. 1 once in a while. So you know what? Handle it. And that’ll be the message.”

It was a busy day for the poll: No team in the Top 25 was in the same spot it was a week ago.

