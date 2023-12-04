The 80′s are BACK in metro Phoenix!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a mild Monday with clouds moving in from the west this afternoon. Temperatures are mostly on the average side, with highs in the upper 60s. The average high is 68 degrees for this first full week of December, but highs won’t stay that way for long.

Expect a big jump in the upper 70s to low 80s across the Valley as a strong ridge of high pressure develops across the forecast region. Overnight lows will also jump from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. Highs will be just shy of record temperatures for this time of year. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days, with forecast highs around 81 degrees. The record for Tuesday is currently 82 degrees in 2012, and Wednesday’s record sits at 83 degrees, set back in 1939.

All of this follows the all-time record warm fall season being set for the city of Phoenix with an average mean temperature of 80.8 degrees, topping 80.1 degrees set back in 2020. This measures the highs and lows for September-November going back to 1895. There is a zero percent chance of rain for this week and into the weekend, and it should remain dry statewide until early next week, when the forecast pattern is expected to change.

